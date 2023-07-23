Orange Park Police Department announces multiple public safety positions open to hire

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is actively recruiting candidates for various positions to bolster its public safety team. The following positions are open for applications:

1. Communications Officer (Dispatcher):

The department is seeking qualified applicants for the role of Communications Officer. This essential position involves receiving incoming calls to the Police Department and coordinating emergency response units. Candidates should possess a high school diploma, a valid Florida driver’s license, and 911 Certification (or the ability to obtain it within six months). Prior experience is preferred, and those with dispatch experience and certification may be eligible for a higher starting salary. The position is full-time with benefits, and the starting salary is $34,700 (DOQ). Applicants can submit completed applications to the Orange Park Town Clerk’s office or via email.

2. Police Officer:

Orange Park is seeking highly responsible and dedicated Police Officers to join their force. Candidates should have either a two-year college degree or three years of police experience. Meeting Florida Police Standards, physical fitness, and high moral standards are prerequisites for this position. The starting salary is $42,509, and the package includes vacation, holidays, insurance, retirement, and other benefits. Interested applicants can submit a Town Application for Employment to the Town Clerk’s office. The selection process involves rolling interviews until the position is filled.

3. Equipment Operator-Public Works:

The Town is looking for candidates to work as equipment operators in the Streets, Parks & Facilities Division of Public Works. The job primarily involves outdoor tasks such as mowing, weeding, and other landscape or manual labor duties. Qualified individuals should be familiar with heavy and light equipment, work effectively in a team, and follow oral instructions. A high school diploma or GED is required. This position is full-time with benefits. Applicants can apply by submitting their completed applications to the Orange Park Town Clerk’s office or via email.

4. Firefighter/EMT or Firefighter/Paramedic:

The Fire Department in Orange Park is seeking dedicated individuals to serve as Firefighters/EMTs or Firefighters/Paramedics. The responsibilities include protecting life and property, handling hazardous tasks during emergencies, and providing care to the sick and injured. Candidates must have a high school diploma (or equivalent), Florida Firefighter and EMT or Paramedic Certificates, a valid Class D driver’s license, basic life support certification, and an EVOC certificate. The position offers various benefits, including paid vacation, holidays, insurance, retirement, and tuition reimbursement. Interested applicants can apply by submitting a Town Application for Employment and requested documents to the Town Clerk’s office. The Town is an equal-opportunity employer, and applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

The Town of Orange Park is committed to building a diverse and qualified workforce to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply and be part of this essential public service team.

For full position descriptions and application forms, interested candidates can refer to their website HERE.

