Orange Park Police warn of a potential scammer

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Police Department was recently informed by a resident that someone portraying themselves as a construction builder/contractor/inspector had gained entry into their residence under false pretenses.

OPPD stated that the scammer was pretending to conduct an inspection of the damaged property.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Luckily no harm came to anyone in this situation, but the situation was concerning. Police recommend asking for the identification of anyone presenting themselves as a business representative.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Most will all carry identification that can be verified by just calling the company they represent before letting them inside your home, or at minimum, police say that the company will let you know ahead of time that someone is coming out to your residence.

“If ever something just doesn’t seem right, trust your gut and take the extra step to protect yourself. Never hesitate to call the police if something seems off. We’re always one phone call away,” says OPPD in a Facebook alert.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.