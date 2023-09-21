Over $1.5 billion approved by SJC Board of County Commissioners for new fiscal year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners announced it unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 budget of over $1.6 billion.

The board also unanimously approved a flat millage rate for fiscal year 2024. This is the fourth consecutive fiscal year that the millage rate has not been raised and remained flat.

The public can review the approved FY24 Budget by clicking here and accessing the FY 2024 Final County Budget Presentation link on the new interactive website.

Highlights of the FY24 Budget include the following:

$656.4 million for the Capital Improvement Plan, designed to construct and improve key infrastructural components of the County that will benefit the public for decades to come

More than $59 million in State of Florida appropriations for transportation, land conservation, and coastal protection

$2 million for the Land Acquisition Management Program (LAMP) to purchase and preserve valuable natural resources within the County

45 additional St. Johns County Fire Rescue firefighter positions for the newly constructed Fire Station 11 (State Road 207)

18 additional law enforcement officer positions and four corrections officer positions

Additional St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) positions, amounting to 35 additional service hours per week, that will allow library branches to open on Sundays and Mondays

“The Fiscal Year 2024 Budget reflects the proactive vision of St. Johns County,” Office of Management and Budget Director Jesse Dunn said. “Through the collaborative efforts of our County Commissioners and staff, we have arrived at the launching point of a new era of possibilities designed to support, protect, and empower our community.”

As part of the FY24 Budget, St. Johns County ensured it maintained its prestigious AAA credit rating as assessed by Moody’s, the highest possible credit rating available to a government.

The St. Johns County Property Appraiser’s Office certified valuation determination reflects a 16.5% taxable value growth increase for FY24 over FY23. This 16.5% increase in taxable value results in $43.6 million in incremental property taxes for St. Johns County.

The State of Florida’s Save Our Homes provision protects homesteaded properties from the full percentage increase in assessed value. Homesteaded property owners will experience, on average, a 3% increase in property taxes.

About two-thirds of St. Johns County residential parcels are protected by the Save Our Homes provision.

A non-homesteaded commercial property is capped at a 10% annual increase. Florida statutes provide many exemptions and land classifications that reduce the taxable value of properties for eligible filers.

Property owners can learn more about these exemptions on the St. Johns County Property Appraiser website.

The Fiscal Year 2024 Budget goes into effect October 1, 2023.

