Over 40 people become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — About 40 local residents are now U.S. citizens, following a special naturalization ceremony at the Duval County Courthouse Wednesday.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger spoke with one woman, who said she is the first in her family to become a U.S. citizen.

“I’ve always been kind of scared to do it,” said Luz Vlando. “I don’t know why, there is so many things you have to do, paperwork and stuff like that, but do it.”

Luz Vlando was one of about 40 people from 26 different countries who took the oath and became a U.S. citizen.

Families and city leaders, along with 140 students from Bishop Kenny High School, Trinity Catholic School, and Christian Family Chapel helped welcome the new citizens.

Russel Odion, is a Bishop Kenny High Student. He is not a U.S. citizen, but he said watching this ceremony, is inspiring.

“I definitely see myself becoming one, one day,” said Russell.

