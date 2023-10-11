Over past several months Palatka Police remove 44 firearms from city streets

PALATKA, Fla. — Over the past three months, the Palatka Police Department has said its officers have taken a total of 44 firearms off city streets.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers have responded to and investigated several violent crimes that involved firearms during that time.

The firearms were gathered with other pieces of evidence in many cases where both the suspects and intended victims fled the scene before officers arrived. According to the police, officers and detectives have worked hard to conduct interviews, process crime scenes, and canvass the neighborhoods where these incidents occurred.

Read: Early morning gunfire in Palatka leads to one person dead, police say no arrest made

The department also said that these firearms were taken from both adults and juveniles. All confiscated firearms will now be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be processed. The purpose is to see if they have been used in other crimes.

Police Chief Jason Shaw stated, “I’m very proud of our officers’ hard work and efforts, and I’m very thankful for the assistance from our community, other law enforcement agencies, and our business partners.”

Read: Palatka police: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in shooting death

The department has made a strong effort to build relationships within the community while receiving assistance from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to help reduce crime in Palatka and the surrounding area. The main goal is to reduce and end “this wave of violent crime.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.