Overnight detours of Interstate 95 at the Fuller Warren Bridge planned this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that construction at the Fuller Warren bridge will cause detours in the area.

The I-10/I-95 Operation Improvements project will result in detours of I-95 this week as crews conduct bridge construction.

I-95 North at the Fuller Warren Bridge will be detoured nightly from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Mon., Jul. 10 and Tues., Jul 11.

I-95 South at the Fuller Warren Bridge will be detoured nightly from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wed., Jul. 12 through Fri., Jul. 14.

I-95 northbound detour route FDOT has published a detour map for those looking to take the Fuller Warren Bridge during overnight construction. (FDOT)

I-95 southbound detour route FDOT's second detour map for those traveling southbound during the Fuller Warren Bridge construction. (FDOT)

FDOT says that drivers will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge during these closures. Signage will direct drivers through the detours. The Shared Use Path will remain open throughout the detours.

Detours on I-95/I-295 North Interchange Operation Improvement project

FDOT will also be scheduling overnight detours on the I-95/I-295 north interchange through Thur., Jul. 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The following detours from FDOT will be scheduled nightly through Tues., Jul. 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

I-95:

The I-95 southbound ramp to I-295 eastbound will detour to Airport Road and U.S. 17 to rejoin I-295 eastbound.

The I-95 northbound ramp to Airport Road westbound will detour to Pecan Park Road and I-95 southbound to rejoin Airport Road.

I-295:

The I-295 westbound ramp to I-95 northbound will detour to U.S. 17 and Airport Road to rejoin I-95 northbound.

Airport Road:

The Airport Road on-ramp to I-95 southbound will detour to U.S. 17 and I-295 westbound to rejoin I-95 southbound.

FDOT has also said the following detours will be scheduled Thur., Jul. 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

I-95:

I-95 northbound underneath Cole Road, between Max Leggett Parkway and I-295, will detour to I-295 eastbound and U.S. 17 to Airport Road to rejoin I-95 northbound.

I-95 southbound at Cole Road will detour to Airport Road, U.S. 17 and I-295 westbound to rejoin I-295 southbound.

I-295:

I-295 westbound between I-95 and U.S. 17 will detour to I-95 northbound and Airport Road to rejoin I-295 westbound.

FDOT said that the interchange upgrades are part of an important effort to promote economic growth and development of the region.

As always, drive slowly in these areas and pay attention to the signs FDOT will be placing around these areas.