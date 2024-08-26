Overnight ramp closures planned at I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect overnight ramp closures at I-295 and U.S. 17 through Aug. 29.

It’s so interchange improvements can be made, such as barrier wall removal, milling, and paving.

Ramps will close nightly at 9 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

These are the following detours according to FDOT:

Southbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 North closed: Drivers will take I-295 South across the Buckman Bridge and exit at northbound San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) to access I-295 North. This closure will not occur at the same time as the below closure.

Northbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 North closed: Drivers will continue on northbound U.S. 17, make a U-turn at Collins Road and use southbound U.S. 17 to access the ramp to I-295 North. This closure will not occur at the same time as the above closure.

I-295 North ramp to U.S. 17 closed: Drivers will continue on I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard and take I-295 South to access U.S. 17.

