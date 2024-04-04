Owner located after 2 horses found roaming in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of two horses found roaming on Baden Powell Road in Melrose Thursday morning has been found.

A post on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page said that motorists found the two out for a walk... and without their riders.

“We are sure someone is looking for these two older gentlemen,” the post read.

The sheriff’s office was asking for anyone who knew who they belonged to reach out.

This afternoon, the post was updated saying the owner had been located and was being reunited with their owner.

