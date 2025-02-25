Pacetti Bay Middle put on lockdown after alleged threats, SJSO actively investigating

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating threats made to Pacetti Bay Middle School on Tuesday.

According to SJSO, Pacetti Bay received a call from an unknown male who alleged that he ‘was at a residence nearby the school, had firearms and explosives, had committed a homicide’ and made active threats to the school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown while the school resource officer took over communications with the subject on the phone. SJSO officers were dispatched to the school and began investigating. After a 12-minute lockdown, the investigation revealed that there was no credible evidence to support threats to the school.

This is the second day in a row that a school in St. Johns County has been the victim of a hoax call or swatting of a similar instance. On Monday, Landrum Middle School was placed on lockdown for similar events.

As alleged threats were made to a school, there will be a continued investigation including SJSO, federal, and state law enforcement. Schools throughout the area should expect a heavy law enforcement presance.

