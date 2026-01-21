Paid parking arrives in downtown Fernandina Beach next month

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Downtown Fernandina Beach is getting ready for paid parking, starting Monday, February 16.

The new rules cover the historic downtown area, from Ash Street to Alachua Street and Front Street to 8th Street.

City residents can snag up to two free annual permits per household if they pre-register, and folks who live right in the paid parking zone also get two vehicles that can park free 24/7 with pre-registration.

People who live outside the city can grab an annual permit for $124.

City officials say paid parking runs Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rates are $2 an hour, but everyone gets 20 minutes free for quick stops. If you have a disabled permit, parking stays free.

Permit holders can park in surface lots for up to eight hours and on the street for four hours.

Pre-registration starts February 1, so locals can get set up before the new system launches.

For all the details, visit the city’s website at FBFL.us/873/Parking

