Paint new Jaguar baby Banks with a unique painting experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The artwork for this class features Jacksoville’s new jaguar cub, Banks. This unique event is open to anyone who is 21 years old and older. There is limited seating for both members and nonmembers, and tickets go fast, said Wine & Pigments in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This painting experience, led by a Painting with a Twist instructor, will help you create works of art. From demonstrating techniques to the next steps of your creative journey, you’ll explore artistic processes and styles” said Wine & Pigments.

Before the class begins, each artist can relax with a glass of wine and fun appetizers at the award-winning exhibit, Range of the Jaguar.

Painters will also be able to hear from the care specialists during an enrichment session with one of the jaguars.

Then, paint your way through this experience with an instructor-led class.

Click here to register and learn more

Banks the Jaguar

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.