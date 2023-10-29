Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy.

The deputy’s wife contacted CCSO after she was unable to contact him.

Read: Jacksonville police respond to shooting, man shot in arm after argument

During the course of the investigation, the watch commander coordinated search efforts with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and relayed efforts to the on-duty watch commander with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: Jacksonville Police sergeant arrested for drunk driving

Various assets were deployed to assist in the search, including a drone from CCSO’s agency and a helicopter from FWC. A search area was narrowed down based on cell phone data and locating a hunting stand believed to belong to the deputy.

Read: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office presents FBI-backed data on elderly fraud

The deputy’s truck was later discovered in the area of Benton Tower. Deputies and FWC searched that area and discovered the deputy deceased from an apparent medical emergency. There were no signs of foul play.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.