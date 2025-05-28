Palm Coast bicyclist in critical condition after she was hit by 94-year-old driver

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 38-year-old Palm Coast woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car Tuesday at White View Parkway and Ravenwood Drive. She was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk when a Toyota Prius, driven by a 94-year-old Bunnell man, made a left turn and struck her, a Florida Highway Patrol news release state.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

