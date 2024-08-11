Palm Coast man suspected of human trafficking arrested again for over 30 more crimes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — David Chenowith, of Palm Coast, has been charged with 34 more crimes after originally being arrested in July for crimes like Human Trafficking, Lewd and Lascivious Battery, and Unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

This was a result of a concerned citizen contacting the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after getting messages from a juvenile victim. During the investigation, multiple teenagers, from ages 14 to 16, were identified as victims of human trafficking.

Detectives determined Chenowith had been having sex with them for drugs, money, clothes, and food.

During the arrest, deputies also found drugs like marijuana, fentanyl, and cocaine.

This led him to also being charged with Fentanyl Trafficking 4-14 grams and Controlled Substance Sale, and Hashish – Possession.

A search warrant for Chenowith’s phone was also obtained in July.

Based on evidence found on his cell phone, FCSO obtained two additional arrest warrants for the 32-year-old.

The first arrest warrant was for two counts of promoting sexual performance by a child (2nd-degree felonies) and two counts of unlawful two-way communication device (3rd-degree felonies).

The second arrest warrant was for the following: 13 counts of unlawful two-way communication device (3rd-degree felonies), three counts of transmission of child pornography (3rd-degree felonies), four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery victim 12-16 years (2nd-degree felonies), and 10 counts of Promoting sexual performance by a child (2nd-degree felonies).

Chenowith is currently in custody with a bond of $1,034,000.

