PanCan Purple Stride walk held in Jacksonville Saturday, raising funds to fight pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest and most devastating forms of cancer, with just 13 percent of patients surviving more than five years with the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.

Saturday morning, hundreds gathered near Jacksonville’s Southbank for the annual PanCan Purple Stride walk, hosted by Action News Jax’s chief meteorologist Mike Buresh. The event aims to raise funds and awareness in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

“Raising funds and having people say here today to raise awareness really helps for people to know the early detection that’s needed to notice that something’s off, if they need to go see their doctor, maybe advocate to have some testing done so they can be diagnosed earlier and they can get treatment for increased survival rates,” Jacksonville affiliate chair Andrea Bauer said.

Pancreatic cancer is also disease that can often go undetected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Nancy DePalma is a pancreatic cancer survivor herself, who told Action News Jax at Saturday’s walk that for her, it started with just minor symptoms.

“My blood work was stellar, I didn’t have anything abnormal in my blood. It was just annoying back pain, something that’s very easy to ignore,” DePalma said. “That’s why I urge people to really listen to their bodies and listen to their husband or their spouse, because he’s the one that pushed me to get checked.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Every single dollar raised will be going towards helping with drug development against pancreatic cancer, but also helping in that early detection battle, hopefully saving lives for those going through their pancreatic cancer journey.

“Our goal is $180,000,” Bauer said Saturday morning. “As of this [Saturday] morning, we’re at about $155,000, so we’re working to hit that $180,000. People can donate online up to 60 days after the event.”

Those interested in donating to the battle against pancreatic cancer can visit the website to do so by clicking here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.