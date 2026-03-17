Participate in 31st Annual St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup at dozens of sites in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will host the 31st Annual St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup on Saturday.

Volunteers will gather at 31 different sites across Duval County to remove litter and debris from local parks, neighborhoods and boat ramps.

The event is one of Jacksonville’s longest-running volunteer traditions and is supported by various community sponsors and partners.

Cleanup shifts are scheduled in two-hour increments during the morning, with most activities occurring between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Cleanup activities in the Arlington and Beaches area feature the earliest start times of the day. Volunteers at Atlantic Boulevard at the Ocean and Beach Boulevard at the Ocean will begin work at 7 a.m.

Participants assigned to the Exchange Club Island site must bring a canoe or kayak and meet at the Arlington Road Boat Ramp.

Several other sites in these areas are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. These locations include 16th Avenue South at the Ocean, Leonard Abess Park, Ed Austin Regional Park, Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp and Reddie Point Preserve. Volunteers for the Glynlea Park cleanup are instructed to meet at the park ball field.

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The cleanup at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Organizers specified that volunteers must arrive before 9:30 a.m. to participate at this specific location.

Work in the Urban Core, Riverside, Brooklyn, Springfield and San Marco areas begins at 8 a.m. for Fishweir Creek, Five Points, Sidney J. Gefen Park and Southside Park.

A second group of sites in these neighborhoods will start at 9 a.m., including Boone Park, the Community Garden on Azalea Terrace, Fishweir Park, John Gorrie Dog Park, Henry J. Klutho Park, McCoys Creek, the Riverside Arts Market and Willowbranch Park.

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In the Southeast region, 8 a.m. cleanups are set for the John T. Lowe Boat Ramp, Mandarin Park, Pine Forest and Walter Jones Historical Park.

Southwest volunteers will also begin at 8 a.m. at Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park and the Wayne B. Stevens Boat Ramp. The North area cleanup at Bert Maxwell Boat Ramp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents interested in registering as a site captain or seeking more information can call 904-255-8276. Inquiries may also be sent via email to KJB@coj.net.

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