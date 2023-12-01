Passes on sale for 14th annual St. Augustine Film Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 14th annual St. Augustine Film Festival is taking place on Jan. 11-14, 2024 at several St. Augustine locations.

Films will be shown in Lewis Auditorium and Gamache-Koger Theatre, both at Flagler College, and in the Alcazar Room, part of City Hall at Lightner Museum.

Some of the special guests will include Rod Lurie, Mark Ciardi, and Mike & Eileen Flynt, from the film The Senior, a sports drama starring Michael Chiklis as Mike Flynt and Mary Stuart Masterson as Eileen Flynt.

Other movies in the lineup include Sidney, Golden Vanity, Immediate Family, and 7000 Miles.

The 2024 St. Augustine Film Festival will include 32 films, three awards to actors, and six parties -- at iconic and fun St. Augustine locations, including a cruise during Nights of Lights.

Passes are available now and individual film tickets are planned to go on sale soon at www.staugfilmfest.com.

