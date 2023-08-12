Pedestrian involved crash along Duval Station Road ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit stated that at 10:44 a.m. a GMC Terrain struck and killed a 70-year-old pedestrian near Duval Station Road.

JSO stated that when the man was hit, he was crossing the roadway that was not marked by a crosswalk and that the driver of the GMC did not see him.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue where he was pronounced deceased.

This marks the 109th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

The scene is clear and no roads are closed.

