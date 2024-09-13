Pedestrian killed after man steals FedEx truck in Glynn County, Georgia State Patrol says

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Malincoln Smith, of Brunswick, was arrested after he stole a FedEx truck and killed a pedestrian, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Around 1:38 p.m. on Friday afternoon, troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Norwich Street in Glynn County.

Troopers discovered a stolen FedEx truck was recklessly driven through a parking lot, striking an SUV and a pedestrian.

The driver left the scene but was arrested after being chased.

Smith, the driver, is being charged with DUI, driving on a sidewalk, felony vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and other miscellaneous charges by other agencies, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

There were several crashes caused by the incident and charges can vary from agency to agency.

Georgia State Patrol identified the victim as 66-year-old Larry Holloway.

