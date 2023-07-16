Local

People can apply to serve on the St. Augustine Police Officers’ Retirement Board of Trustees

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — People can get the opportunity to serve their community by applying to serve the St. Augustine Police Officers’ Retirement Board of Trustees.

You can submit your application to cityclerk@citystaug.com by August 11.

You can also submit your application here.

An appointment is tentatively scheduled for Monday, September 11.

