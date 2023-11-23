People can donate presents to seniors citizens for Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Christmas, you could be a Santa senior.

The Home Instead 15th annual “be a Santa to a senior event” is for people to provide gifts to local older adults who may not have someone to celebrate with.

Gift requests can be found around town on special ornaments signed by the requestor.

People can simply buy the gift and drop it off with the name of your senior.

Here is they places people can drop off the gifts.

Duck Donuts

Keller Williams Jacksonville Realty

Revolution Chiropractic

