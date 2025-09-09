Permit applications for December bear hunt open September 12

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is preparing to take permit applications for its newly approved black bear hunt this December. The last time the state hosted a bear hunt was in 2015.

Hunters will be able to apply for a permit from 10 am EDT on September 12 to 11:59 pm EDT on September 22.

Requirements and cost

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by October 1 and hold a valid hunting license.

Each person is allowed an unlimited number of applications at approximately $5 each, but can only receive one non-transferable permit.

Winning applications will be chosen by random drawing.

Permits are priced at $100 for Florida residents and $300 for non-residents. Non-residents will account for no more than 10% of all permit recipients.

How to apply

Hunters will be able to submit online applications at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com by logging into their account and choosing “Apply for Limited Entry/Quota Permits” or by completing an application worksheet and presenting it to a license agent or Florida tax collector’s office.

Hunters can find more information on how to apply by clicking here and clicking on “Limited Entry and Quota Permits.”

For more information on bear hunting in Florida, click here.

