Person dead on the ground in the Durkeeville area, JSO is still investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a person passing by about a person down on 1400 West 7th Street.

When officers arrived they found a male in his mid-thirties with multiple injuries.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

JSO believes there is no foul play at this point. There are no witnesses cooperating yet.

They have not yet identified the person and don’t know if they lived in the area where the crime happened.

There were no shell casings on the scene.

JSO encourages anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

