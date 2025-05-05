Person killed, two injured in crash near Nease High School: Fire Rescue

A person is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Ponte Vedra Beach Sunday night, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Officials say three cars were involved in the crash at U.S. 1 and Ray Road outside of Nease High School.

First responders responded to the crash shortly after 7 P.M.

One person was killed and two others were transported for medical attention, according to SJCFR.

As of 9:20 P.M., Florida Highway Patrol says all lanes are still blocked at the intersection.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the victims and how the crash occurred. We will provide updates here as soon as they are available.

