Person shot in the neck inside their home, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 100 Fields Road.

When officers arrived, an adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was shot in the neck.

JSO’s initial investigation determined the victim was shot by a gun inside their home.

An unknown suspect was outside the house when the gun was discharged.

There is no description of the suspect currently.

Violent Crimes Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

