Person taken to hospital after boat fire on Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department stated that early Wednesday, a sailboat caught on fire around the 5100 block of Heckscher Drive.

JFRD states that the boat’s mast hit the power lines, causing the fire.

One person, whose identity remains anonymous at this time, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

