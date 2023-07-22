Person taken to hospital after lightning strike in Fruit Cove neighborhood

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Residents in the Fruit Cove area were startled by a loud bang today, leading to the arrival of emergency services at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responding to the incident, as they gathered near a location where a tree with a seat and missing branches stood.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the emergency teams had received a distress call regarding an injury. However, specific details surrounding the nature of the incident were not immediately disclosed.

According to Action News Jax First Alert Weather, there was a lightning strike near the location where officers and paramedics were dispatched.

Action News Jax is working to further confirm whether anyone was directly injured as a result of the incident.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to gather more information and confirm the cause of the disturbance. Updates will be provided as additional details emerge.

