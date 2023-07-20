Pet center in St. Johns hosting ‘Hot Diggity Dog Day’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Grab a hotdog and adopt a pet this Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Johns County Pet Center (130 N. Stratton Road, St. Augustine). On average, more than 700 pets are adopted from the St. Johns County Pet Center each year.

The St. Johns County Pet Center is also offering a special deal on its microchipping in the midst of hurricane season. Attendees with pets will be able to get one microchipped for $10 and a second microchipped for free. Microchips are placed at the base of the animal’s neck between the shoulder blades.

A microchip functions as an internal ID tag – it possesses the pet owner’s name, number, and address so the pet can be identified and returned by St. Johns County Animal Control if it ever gets lost.

“Hundreds of pets are lost each year during hurricane season,” St. Johns County Animal Control Operations Manager Paul Studivant said. “Microchipping your pets at a reduced cost during our event will help improve the chance of your pet being returned to you in the event it is lost or stolen.”

St. Johns County Pet Center is only accepting cash. Additionally, all cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

No feral or stray animals will be accepted.

All animals must be four months of age or older.

