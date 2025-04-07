Petco Love, Clay County Animal Services to offer free pet vaccines

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services, in partnership with Petco Love, will be offering free pet vaccines for Clay County residents.

Through Petco Love’s vaccination initiative Vaccinated and Loved, millions of free pet vaccines will be distributed to family pets in need.

Clay County Animal Services aims to vaccinate 250-500 pets.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these critical vaccines for pets at no cost to Clay County residents,” said Ernest Hagan, Director of Clay County Animal Services. “We urge our neighbors to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

