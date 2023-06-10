Petco Love sets a goal for finding 5,000 homes in first ever statewide adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humans Society has partnered with the national non-profit, Petco Love, to find homes for 5,000 dogs and cats in shelters.

The Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption Event will take place June 23 to the 25 in Petco Pet Care Centers and local animal shelters. T

Florida ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to saving the lives of pets in shelters. “In 2021, nearly 22,616 dogs and cats were killed in animal shelters across Florida. With help from Petco Love, local animal shelters are aiming to close that gap by finding homes for 5,000 pets in three days,” says JHS.

This event is the first of its kind for Florida, with participation from 50 organizations across 31 counties. Thousands of pets will be available for adoption. All pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All adoption fees will be waived, some exclusions may apply.

Locally, pets will be available at the following locations:

• The Avenues Mall, 10300 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256,

Friday 6/23/23 and Saturday 6/24/23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• The Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216, Friday 6/23/23 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 6/24/23 and Sunday 6/25/23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Petco at Marsh Landing, 950 Marsh Landing Pkwy #145, Jacksonville, FL 32250, Friday 6/23/23 and Saturday 6/24/23 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 6/25/23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Animal Care & Protective Services, 2020 Forest St., Jacksonville, FL 32204, Friday 6/23/23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 6/24/23 and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We know that Floridians love animals and there is no better way to add a family member than by adopting from your local shelter. Summers are notoriously challenging for shelters nationwide and this is an opportunity to change the lives of so many dogs and cats -- not just those adopted but also the ones who will come to shelters in the months afterward,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “Petco Love has been instrumental in Florida’s increased lifesaving for many years, and we are so appreciative for their continued dedication to animals and animal welfare organizations in the Sunshine State. We cannot wait for Floridians to come together and support our shelters!”

“Petco Love is committed to creating a world where every shelter pet finds a loving family, and no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut. “We are proud to partner with Jacksonville Humane Society and 50 organizations across the state to make an impact on so many pets and pet parents’ lives through adoption.”

“It’s our intent to help and save as many shelter animals as possible – it’s why we created the BOBS from Skechers philanthropic collection,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Compassionate animal lovers can look good by wearing BOBS from Skechers shoes, apparel and accessories, and feel good as their purchase is resulting in a donation from Skechers—to the tune of more than $9.7 million to date. This has helped or saved more than 1.8 million dogs and cats.”

All funds raised in Florida will go directly to Petco Love’s partner animal welfare organizations within the state.





To learn more about the event, including days, times, and locations in your area, visit megaadoptflorida.com. Information is also available on social media by following @MegaAdoptFlorida on Facebook and Instagram or using #MegaAdoptFL.





