Peter Billingsley, aka Ralphie, coming to Jacksonville for ‘A Christmas Story’ screening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of the holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” have an opportunity to view the classic with the star - Ralphie.

The Florida Theatre announced Monday that Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the 1983 film, will be present for a Q&A following a screening of the movie on Nov. 28.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for tickets.

