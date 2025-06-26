Petit theft charge against former Jacksonville officer dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors have dropped the theft charge against a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer who was arrested in March.

Shane Metz was accused of taking a woman’s handbag when he arrested her in December.

Metz resigned after his March arrest.

On Thursday, prosecutors dropped a charge of petit theft against him.

The court paperwork indicates it was due to “lack of evidence.”

Metz worked for JSO for under three years.

