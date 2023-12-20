PHOTOS: The Nassau Co. Sheriff’s Office raid a home in Callahan

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Fernandina Beach Police Department shut down another police-reported drug house.

On Dec. 13, the Special Response Team and Narcotics Unit served a warrant to a residence on Old Dixie Highway in Callahan.

Thirty-four-year-old Cody Leslie Redding and 45-year-old Amanda Kay Emery were both located and arrested for selling methamphetamine.

Redding was also charged with selling drugs within 1000 feet of a public school last month. He is currently on probation in Georgia for additional drug offenses.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, it should be noted that convicted felons are not allowed to possess firearms.

