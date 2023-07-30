PHOTOS: St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to bicycle accident that needed Life Flight help

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a bicycle accident in Nocatee that required Life Flight assistance.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Life Flight

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: LEGO event is coming to Jacksonville Fairgrounds in December

Read: Driver dead on scene after crash on New Kings Road

Read: Man suffers deadly medical episode in the back of a JSO patrol car

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.