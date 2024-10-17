Piles of storm debris are still left for pickup in some St. Johns County neighborhoods

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — There are still piles of storm debris in some St. Johns County neighborhoods. And it’s not just left over from Hurricane Milton, but also from Helene.

Action News Jax talked with Todd Tarantelli as he was blowing debris off his roof on Thursday.

That was one of the last things he had to do to clean up from Hurricane Milton.

“We have quite a few trees and lots of branches that come down,” said Tarantelli. “So pretty much any hurricane that comes through, we get debris.”

Todd has lived in Fruit Cove since 2015, and he has been through several hurricanes.

But this time around, he said he noticed it has taken longer for storm debris to be picked up from his property.

“I would say the longest we’ve probably waited is one to two weeks,” said Tarantelli. “This one was probably unique as there was a hurricane two weeks after.”

And Todd is not the only one with debris from Milton and Helene.

Action News Jax drove down Fruit Cove Road, and we saw piles of branches and even logs.

“It seems like all of Fruit Cove here has the same issue,” said Tarantelli.

County officials said they have hired extra haulers to assist them with pickups. And they said like other surrounding communities, they are all competing for the same resources from multiple storms

For Todd, he said it’s a minor inconvenience that they just have to deal with.

