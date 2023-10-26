Pitch Your Policy ‘24: Jacksonville virtual town hall meeting wants to hear from you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two local lawmakers want to hear requests from voters before they go to Tallahassee for the 2024 Legislative Session.

State Senator Tracie Davis and State Representative Angie Nixon are holding a “Pitch Your Policy ‘24” virtual town hall. It’s going to be held over “Zoom” on Mon., Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

You can pre-register to share your ideas on how to change Florida’s laws to improve the quality of life by clicking here.

