Planned detours on I-95, I-10 and I-295 through the beginning of August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As part of bridge construction for the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-10 and I-95 Operational Improvements project, I-95 South and I-10 East will detour Monday, August 8 through Thursday, August 11 from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

I-95 South Detour: Drivers on I-95 South approaching the Fuller Warren Bridge will detour to the Forest Street exit, left on Forest Street, left on Riverside Avenue, and take the Acosta Bridge to rejoin I-95 Southbound.

I-10 East Detour: Drivers on I-10 East who wish to access I-95 South will detour north to the Union Street exit and right on Jefferson Street to connect with the Acosta Bridge and rejoin I-95 Southbound.

FDOT will relocate the I-295 westbound ramp to I-95 Southbound Sunday, August 6 as part of a new phase of construction on the I-95/I-295 North Interchange project. As shown below in orange, drivers will now exit left from I-295 Westbound to go I-95 Southbound.

This ramp opening is part of a new phase of construction on the I-9 and I-295 North Interchange Operational Improvements project. The interchange upgrades are part of an important effort to promote economic growth and development in the region.

Detours scheduled for Next Week as Part of FDOT’s I-10 Widening Project

As part of FDOT’s I-10 from I-295 to I-95 widening project, detours are scheduled at several interchanges within the project limits Sunday, August 6 through Thursday, August 10 for bridge construction operations, weather, and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

I-10 West Exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) Closed: Sunday, August 6 through Thursday, August 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

Irene Street to I-10 West On-Ramp (Closed): Sunday, August 6, and Monday, August 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to Edison Avenue, right on Edison Avenue, right on Forest Street and take the on-ramp to I-10 west.

I-10 East Exit to McDuff Avenue (Closed): Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the Stockton Street exit, right on Stockton Street, right on Irene Street, and take I-10 west to connect with McDuff Avenue.

McDuff Avenue to I-10 West On-Ramp (Closed): Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound drivers will detour to Lenox Avenue, left on Lenox Avenue, left on Cassat Avenue and take the I-10 west on-ramp. Southbound drivers will detour to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard), left on Roosevelt Boulevard to the Stockton Street exit, right on Stockton Street, right on Irene Street, and take the I-10 west on-ramp.

Luna Street (Closed): Sunday, August 6 through Tuesday, August 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound drivers will detour to Lenox Avenue, left on Lenox Avenue, right on Edgewood Avenue, right on Highway Avenue to Luna Street. Southbound drivers will detour to Highway Avenue west to left on Edgewood Avenue, left on Lenox Avenue to Luna Street.

FDOT hired Superior Construction to complete this $174.5 million project in early 2025, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Drivers seeking real-time traffic alerts are encouraged to visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app prior to their journey.

Northbound Ramp from I-295 to Normandy Boulevard Starting Monday Night

As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-295 at Normandy Boulevard Operational Improvements and I-295 from Morse Avenue to U.S. 90 Resurfacing projects, the ramp from northbound I-295 to Normandy Boulevard will be closed nightly beginning Monday, August 7 through the morning of Friday, August 11. The closure and corresponding detour will take place each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Northbound I-295 traffic seeking to access Normandy Boulevard will travel north and exit to Commonwealth Avenue, turn left on Commonwealth Avenue, turn left onto southbound I-295, and proceed to the exit for Normandy Boulevard.

Hubbard Construction Company was selected to complete these projects at a cost of $33.9 million in the summer of 2024, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

