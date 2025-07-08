Planned Parenthood of Florida: Healthcare provider merges state affiliates into one

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida and Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida announced a new merger, forming Planned Parenthood of Florida.

Planned Parenthood says the unification is designed to strengthen the organization’s ability to provide consistent care throughout Florida’s 67 counties, expand telehealth options, and increase service hours and days at health centers.

Last year in Florida, Planned Parenthood says it cared for more than 100,000 patients, conducted 107,000 tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and provided contraception access for nearly 60,000 patients.

“This is more than a merger—it’s a movement,” said Alexandra Mandado, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Florida.

Mandado said that a unified Planned Parenthood of Florida is important in the current political climate. Abortion restrictions have expanded in several states, increasing pressure on the reproductive health centers, while the Supreme Court recently gave the green light to states to ban Medicaid coverage at Planned Parenthood.

“We know what our patients are up against: relentless state restrictions on care, widespread maternity care deserts, and now a direct attack on access to Planned Parenthood for patients using Medicaid. In the face of these challenges, we’re not standing still—we’re moving forward. This merger allows us to meet the moment, meet the needs of our patients, and build something stronger for the future."

