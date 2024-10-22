Pleasant stretch of weather ahead, lots of sunshine

Jacksonville, Fla. — Temperatures Tuesday morning are warmer than the last several mornings, ranging in the 60s and 70s with widespread low clouds inland

Mostly dry through the rest of the week

Today will feature gradually lessening clouds and still breezy with a very isolated shower. Mostly/totally dry for most neighborhoods.

A pleasant stretch of weather ahead with a lot of sunshine, temperatures near average, and dry weather.

High risk of rip currents continue at our local beaches.

Tidal flooding remains expected around the times of high tide along the St. Johns River.

TROPICS:

Oscar is a very weak and disorganized tropical storm moving away from Cuba.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny later. Isolated shower. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 64/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/82

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 64/79

