Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in 2023 shooting death at Oasis Club apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it has made an arrest in a 2023 murder that happened in the parking lot of the Oasis Club apartments.

Action News Jax first reported this story on Feb. 4, 2023, when JSO reported that around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5800 University Blvd W. with reports of gunfire.

Once at the scene, officers found a man between the age of 40-45 years old inside a green SUV who had been shot multiple times.

The victim attempted to drive off after being shot but crashed into another car several feet from where the shooting took place. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the victim had died at the scene.

On Tue., March 5, 2024, JSO identified the victim as Makensi Baptisme.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units conducted their respective investigations. Based on the evidence collected at the scene and interviews conducted, Carl Alexander Smith, 34, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Baptisme.

Police said that on Feb. 2, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued.

“With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Smith was located and apprehended in Texas, JSO said in a statement. “Upon extradition to Jacksonville, Fl., on March 5, 2024, Smith was booked in the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.”

