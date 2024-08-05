Police and fire rescue at scene of crash on I-10 westbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are at the scene of a crash westbound, between McDuff Avenue and Cassat Avenue.

Police have said that I-10 in both directions are closed for an “undetermined time frame.”

Westbound I-10 is diverted at McDuff Avenue and eastbound I-10 is diverted at Cassat Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.

Pictures sent to Action News Jax show a fire truck that appears to have gone through a construction barrier.

Crash on I-10 Action News Jax is still working on details concerning a crash on I-10 in Jacksonville. (WJAX)

This is a developing story.

