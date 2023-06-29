JSO: One injured in shooting in Woodland Acres neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in a Woodland Acres neighborhood at 8600 Galveston Ave.

According to JSO, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers arrived at 8600 Galveston Ave in response to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was described as having non-life-threatening injuries. He was swiftly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Authorities report that the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction following the shooting. Investigators from the Robbery and Violent Crimes units are actively involved in the ongoing investigation. They are currently speaking with the victim and witnesses to gather more information about the incident.

Although the motive behind the shooting is still unclear, JSO has stated that this incident is not believed to be a robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

