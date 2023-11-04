JSO: Homeless man shot in dispute at Southpoint Winn Dixie parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a homeless man shot in an alleged dispute outside a Southpoint Winn Dixie at 8700 Old Kings Rd. South

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Shopping plaza on Old Kings Rd. South.

When arriving at the scene, JSO located an adult man who was shot in the abdomen, and later taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, the suspect was a patron at the Winn Dixie, where outside in the parking lot a dispute took place between him and a homeless man.

This dispute led to a single shot being fired, wounding the victim. This is reportedly an isolated incident.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene with an unknown female in a white sedan. The suspect can be described as wearing a multi-colored jacket and cream pants.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with ppl information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

