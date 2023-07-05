JSO: Man shot in hand during dispute in Highlands area, suspect on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand during a dispute in the Highlands area at 10800 Harts Rd. Monday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the scene due to a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was transported to a local hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO reported that an initial investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in a dispute with an unknown suspect, which led to the shooting.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with details arrive.

