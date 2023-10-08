Police investigating reported shooting in Hyde Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Hyde Park area at 1500 Lane Ave. South. Saturday night.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to learn more information about this reported shooting.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing story and details will be added as soon as they arrive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.