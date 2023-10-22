Police investigating reported shooting near Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 7600 Melissa Ct. North.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information about the cause and severity of the shooting.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

