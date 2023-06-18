JSO: Shooting occurs while boy attempts to buy gun near Wesconnett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a juvenile shot while attempting to buy a gun near an apartment complex at 5500 Seaboard Ave.

According to JSO, at around 3:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene due to reports of a shooting.

Investigators reported that the victim had arranged to meet 3 unidentified males in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex to purchase a handgun.

The victim was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle, accompanied by two other occupants, at the time of the transaction.

While the transaction was occurring, the juvenile was reportedly shot. It is unknown at this time if the shooting took place inside or outside the vehicle, or who the person was that shot him.

Shortly after the shooting, the three individuals fled the area in the vehicle due to panic over the shooting, which subsequently collided with five parked cars within the apartment complex. The disabled vehicle eventually came to a halt near the intersection of Seaboard Avenue and Timuquana Road.

Two of the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, while a passerby provided immediate assistance and transported the injured victim who was left behind to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time the 3 individuals who the victim was trying to buy the gun from have not been identified.

JSO encourages anyone with information to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

Several vehicles rammed at Timiquana Park apartments

