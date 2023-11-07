Police investigating reported shooting on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a reported shooting on Normandy Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JSO said that at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a man in his 30s took himself to a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to the body.

Police were able to identify a crime scene at the Potter’s House Ministries parking lot at 5119 Normandy Blvd. According to JSO, 2 individuals who knew each other got involved in a fight. The suspect then fired one round from a handgun, striking the victim in the upper body.

According to JSO, the suspect is still on the loose.

Investigators are on the scene collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be staging a briefing before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and the story will be updated when more details are released.

