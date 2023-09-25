Undetermined death of woman in Eastside area, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an adult woman was found dead in Jacksonville’s Eastside area in the 1000 block of Spearing St.

According to JSO, at around 1:10 p.m. JSO responded to a call at 100 Spearing St.

When arriving at the scene, they located an unresponsive woman in her mid-30s on the ground. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police at this time are still working to identify the victim. It is unknown if foul play is responsible for the death.

There are no reported physical injuries to the victim’s body, and it appears it had been in that location for a while.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

