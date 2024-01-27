Police link Clay County crash to multiple other ‘crash and grab’ incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is getting new information about when a car drove into the front of an orange park smoke shop.

Surveillance video shows the crash that happened earlier this month.

Police reports are now linking this crash to other local cases of what are being called “Crash and grab” incidents.

A few of the teenagers involved are also connected to a string of store break-ins last month.

This week, JSO announced they arrested five teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 for burglarizing gamestops in the area.

Incident reports show at least three stores were burglarized on the westside.

The reports also indicate two of the teenagers, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were involved in the Smoky Bubble smash and grab.

The owner of the stolen car used in that smash and grab states that she is still recovering from losing her 2020 Kia Silver Sportage since it was completely destroyed

“It’s a struggle trying to go from one place to another trying to find a car that we can possibly get without putting hardly any money down because we don’t have it to put down,” said the Kia owner.

Later today, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be doing a crime walk to combat situations exactly like this.

